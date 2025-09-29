Telangana Group-2 Results Released: Meet Topper Harsh Vardhan

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) released the results on Sunday (September 28).

Naru Venkata Harsh Vardhan Reddy emerged as the top ranker with a score of 447.088. A native of Kodad in Suryapet district, Harsh Vardhan has been posted as an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the General Administration Department in his own secretariat.

As per reports, Harsh Vardhan secured the top rank without any coaching. Speaking to the media when the general ranking list was released, he explained that he followed a proper plan to crack the exam.

His father, Ramana Reddy, is the principal of Kodad Government Junior College.

Among men, the second and third ranks were secured by Vadlakonda Sachin with a score of 444.754 and B Manohar Rao with 439.344 marks, respectively.

Among women, Dr Vinisha Reddy L emerged as the topper. A homeopathy doctor, she cleared the exam in her very first attempt.

TSPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham announced the results on Sunday. The exams were conducted in December 2024 to fill 783 posts, with 782 candidates shortlisted. According to the press statement released by TSPSC, one post remains vacant.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission had issued a notification to fill 783 posts on December 29, 2022. These posts were spread across 18 categories under Group-2 services. Applications were accepted online from January 18 to February 15, 2023.

A total of 5,51,855 candidates applied for the exam. However, the exams were postponed three times, causing anxiety among aspirants.

Finally, the Group-2 exams were conducted on December 15 and 16, 2024, at 1,368 exam centres across 33 districts in the state.