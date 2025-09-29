Navratri 2025: September 30 Declared Public Holiday on Durga Ashtami in Kerala

The government declared September 30 a public holiday to observe Durga Ashtami, a significant day of the Navaratri celebrations.

According to the notification, the holiday will be observed by all government departments and semi-government departments, public sector units, educational institutions, professional colleges, and establishments covered by the Negotiable Instruments Act.

This announcement establishes a sequence of three-day holidays for the people, with September 30 being followed by Puja on October 1 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Even in the event of the general holiday, Assembly-related work will proceed uninterrupted. Officials attached to Assembly work have been asked to report for duties as normal. Moreover, office heads have been asked to see that all duties related to Assembly operations are executed hassle-free during this time.

With the festive season already begun, the move by the state benefits the majority of employees and students to have a longer break, while keeping vital legislative work unaffected.

Also read: Maharashtra School Holiday Update 29 September 2025