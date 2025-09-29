Maharashtra School Holiday Update 29 September 2025

September 29, 2025, has been declared a holiday for schools in multiple districts of Maharashtra due to relentless rains and flood warnings issued by the Meteorological Department. The districts affected include Palghar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where heavy downpours are expected to continue.

Districts Affected:

Palghar: The district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure, citing potential disruptions due to heavy rainfall. District Collector Indurani Jakhar has urged citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Schools in the district will remain closed today due to forecasted rainfall conditions and potential flooding. District Collector Dilip Swamy has instructed everyone to take necessary precautions.

Weather Alerts:

Red Alert: Issued for Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, indicating severe weather conditions.

Orange to Yellow Alert: Issued for other regions, signifying potential disruptions.

Government Action:

The government has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety, including advising fishermen to avoid sea travel.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Safety Precautions:

Citizens are advised to stay informed about weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities.

Necessary precautions should be taken to avoid any potential risks associated with the heavy rainfall.