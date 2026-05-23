Telangana Declares Bakrid Holiday on May 28, No Holiday on May 27

The Telangana government has officially revised the Bakrid holiday date for 2026 from May 27 to May 28. The state government issued fresh orders declaring Thursday, May 28, 2026, as the official public holiday for Bakrid celebrations across Telangana.

The change comes following updated moon sighting calculations and festival observance schedules associated with Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, one of the most significant festivals celebrated by the Muslim community.

Earlier, May 27 had been tentatively listed as the holiday date in some calendars and notifications. However, the latest government order has now clarified that all government offices, educational institutions and several establishments under the state’s holiday schedule will observe the holiday on May 28 instead.

The revised holiday notification is also expected to impact banking operations, school schedules and government services in Telangana. Banks and institutions are likely to follow the updated state holiday order, though customers and employees have been advised to verify local schedules and official notifications.

Bakrid commemorates the spirit of sacrifice and is observed with special prayers, charity and community gatherings. Since the festival follows the Islamic lunar calendar, the exact date may vary based on moon sighting.