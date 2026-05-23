Aishwarya Rai Stuns in Pink as Aaradhya Bachchan Debuts at Cannes 2026

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again grabbed global attention at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her stunning fashion appearance. The actress walked the red carpet in a beautiful blush pink gown and was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who made her official Cannes red carpet debut this year.

Aishwarya’s elegant pink outfit featured sparkling crystal work, a flowing cape, and a long dramatic train that quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the festival. Fans and fashion lovers praised her graceful appearance and glamorous style on social media.

Aaradhya Bachchan also impressed everyone with her stylish red gown and matching cape. Her confident appearance alongside her mother attracted huge attention online, with many calling it a memorable mother-daughter moment at Cannes 2026.

This marks another important Cannes appearance for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been attending the prestigious film festival for more than two decades as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Over the years, she has become one of the most recognized Indian celebrities on the Cannes red carpet.

Photos and videos from the event are now going viral across social media platforms, with fans praising both Aishwarya and Aaradhya for their elegant fashion choices and red carpet presence.