Telangana Cabinet Key Decisions: GHMC Expansion, New Power Projects, Land Allotments and Tech Centres

The Telangana Cabinet has approved a series of key development proposals aimed at strengthening the state’s power, education and skill ecosystem.

One of the major decisions includes setting up an 800 MW thermal power plant at Ramagundam in partnership with NTPC. The government has also directed officials to examine the feasibility of additional power-generation facilities at Palvancha and Makthal to meet future electricity demand.

In the education sector, the Cabinet sanctioned land allotments for upcoming institutions. This includes space for the Young India Integrated Residential School at Pedda Nallabelli, and 40 acres for a new sports school in Jaggannapet, Mulugu district.

To boost technical training and industry readiness, the state will also establish six new Advanced Technology Centres across Telangana. The centres are expected to support emerging sectors and enhance youth employability.

Officials said detailed implementation plans will be released soon.