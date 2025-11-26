Panjab University Holiday Today, Nov 26 Due To Students Protest, PU Exams Postponed

Panjab University on Tuesday, November 25, announced an unexpected closure of its campus on November 26, 2025, after student groups intensified their agitation demanding the long-pending Senate elections. The move comes amid calls for a complete shutdown led by the Panjab University Bachao Morcha.

All academic, administrative and office operations will remain suspended on Wednesday, the university confirmed. Examinations scheduled at four campus centres—CHD40, CHD41, CHD43 and CHD44—have also been postponed, with fresh dates to be announced later. Some exams earlier shifted to DAV College, Sector 10, will also be rescheduled.

The administration’s decision marks a sharp turnaround from its earlier stand that Wednesday would be a regular working day, with mandatory staff attendance. In recent days, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Renu Vig had appealed to faculty to ensure smooth conduct of examinations and counsel students against disruption, stressing that both dissent and academic rights must be respected.

Protesting students have been demanding an immediate announcement of the Senate poll schedule, which has remained pending for over a year. Despite the Ministry of Education withdrawing its October 28 notification proposing changes to the university’s Senate and Syndicate, the agitation has continued, with student leaders insisting that elections cannot be delayed further.

The shutdown call also includes plans to block the university’s main entry gates. Earlier demonstrations this month saw students clashing with security personnel while attempting to storm the campus.

Several political organisations—including the AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and multiple farmers’ unions—have expressed solidarity with the protesters, adding pressure on the university administration.

The Vice-Chancellor has stated that the proposed election schedule has been forwarded to the Chancellor, the Vice-President of India, for approval. However, student groups say their protests will continue until an official notification is issued.