Telangana BJP MLA DK Aruna Requests Speaker to Reinstate Membership

Hyderabad: The BJP leader DK Aruna went to Telangana Assembly on Tuesday to submit her representation to the Assembly speaker after the Election Commission of India instructed the State Election Commission, State Chief Secretary and Assembly secretary to officially announce her as the MLA for Gadwal Assembly Constituency.

As the Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was not in the office, Aruna met the Secretary and handed over her representation regarding her declaration of candidacy for State Assembly.

On August 24, the High Court had disqualified the Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who contested and won the Assembly election from Gadwal Assembly Constituency. The Court declared DK Arun as the elected candidate from Gadwal constituency in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Telangana High Court on August 24 set aside the election of BRS MLA for submitting a wrong affidavit. The court pronounced its order on a petition by his nearest rival Aruna, who had alleged that he submitted false information in the election affidavit in 2018 elections.

Krishna Mohan Reddy was elected to the state Assembly from Gadwal, defeating Aruna by over 28,000 votes. He had said that he would challenge the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

