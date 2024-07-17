BRS hails SC order on inquiry commission against KCR

Hyderabad, July 17 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has hailed the Supreme Court’s direction to the Telangana government to substitute retired Patna High Court Chief Justice L. Narasimha Reddy as the one-man Commission of Inquiry probing alleged irregularities in the power purchase agreements made during the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Satyameva Jayate! Political vendetta and victimization have limits. The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirms that victimization cannot endure for long,” said Rama Rao on Wednesday in his reaction to the Supreme Court order.

“The judicial court has made landmark remarks on the misuse of power in KCR garu's case Soon, the people's court will also deliver a similar judgment The court of the Almighty, too, will punish the Congress for its malicious campaign Truth alone triumphs!,” Rama Rao posted on ‘X.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday passed the direction after Justice Reddy decided not to step down as the head of the Commission of Inquiry.

The Supreme Court directed the state government to issue a notification substituting Justice Reddy for another as the Commission of Inquiry.

Chandrasekhar Rao had filed the appeal alleging bias against Justice Reddy. He alleged that the Congress government in the state constituted the Commission out of political vendetta.

The apex court took exception to the fact that a press meeting was held by Justice Reddy on an ongoing and confidential inquiry.

Following the court’s observation, Justice Reddy decided to step down and conveyed his decision to the bench through his counsel.

KCR had filed the appeal in the Supreme Court after the Telangana High Court had refused to stay further proceedings by the Commission of Inquiry.

The state government issued an order on March 14 constituting the Commission to investigate the power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh and the construction of the Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power Plants during the BRS government.

