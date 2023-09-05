Trouble Mounts for Chandrababu Naidu, AP CID Begins Probe in Kickbacks Case

Hyderabad: Days after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu received show-cause notices from the Income Tax Department over corruption charges, the Andhra Pradesh CID has begun a probe into the case.

The TDP leader is accused of receiving huge kickbacks amounting to Rs 118 crore from some infrastructure companies and diverting the public money through bogus contracts. After the connection between the I-T scam and the Skill Development Corporation scam emerged, the AP CID has issued notices to Manoj Vasudev Pardasanny and Yogesh Gupta who are key figures in both the cases.

The Income Tax Department sent notices to Naidu after conducting raids at the premises of Manoj Vasudev Pardasany (referred to as MVP in the notice ) who is a representative of Shapoorji Pallonji. It is reported that the funds were diverted from projects like TIDCO houses allocated to Shapoorji Pallonji to Naidu.

The TDP leader is facing allegations of receiving kickbacks worth Rs 118 crore from infrastructure companies through bogus subcontractors. As the money trail reached Dubai, the investigating agency will soon send a team to the UAE to expand its probe in the case.

