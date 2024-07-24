High Court Orders CID to File Case Against JNTU Kakinada Registrar

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to file a case against the registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Kakinada. This was due to allegations that the registrar issued no objection certificates (NOCs) to 48 colleges, which allowed them to gain autonomous status illegally by breaking the rules. The court instructed the CID to complete the investigation and file a charge sheet according to the law.

KVK Rao, the chairman of Joseph Sriharsha and Mary Indraja Educational Society, had approached the high court. He argued that the registrar issued the NOCs without ensuring compliance with clause 7.39 of the 2023-24 approval process handbook of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). He requested an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the CID.

On July 1, the high court issued notices to the respondents to file their responses. When the case was called on Tuesday, the petitioner's lawyer informed the court that the registrar was served notices on July 3 and provided proof of this. However, the registrar did not appear in court or send a lawyer, despite receiving the notices.

Justice Tarlada Rajasekhara Rao noted that since there was no opposition, the claims in the petition were accepted. He allowed the petition and directed the CID to register a case against the registrar and file a charge sheet according to the law.