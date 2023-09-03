Amid I-T Notice to TDP Chief, Here Are 10 Questions for Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: The skeletons have tumbled out of the closet of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. The Income Tax Department’s show-cause notice against Naidu has exposed his corruption.

The TDP leader is accused of receiving huge kickbacks amounting to Rs 118 crore from some infrastructure companies and diverting the public money through bogus contracts. The I-T department has asked Naidu why tax proceedings should not be initiated against him for not disclosing the income of Rs 118 crore.

As the I-T department issued a show-cause notice to the TDP leader, here are 10 questions for him: