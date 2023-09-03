Amid I-T Notice to TDP Chief, Here Are 10 Questions for Chandrababu Naidu
Vijayawada: The skeletons have tumbled out of the closet of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. The Income Tax Department’s show-cause notice against Naidu has exposed his corruption.
The TDP leader is accused of receiving huge kickbacks amounting to Rs 118 crore from some infrastructure companies and diverting the public money through bogus contracts. The I-T department has asked Naidu why tax proceedings should not be initiated against him for not disclosing the income of Rs 118 crore.
As the I-T department issued a show-cause notice to the TDP leader, here are 10 questions for him:
- Isn’t it true that the I-T department conducted searches on the residence of Pendyala Srinivas, the former personal secretary of Naidu? The I-T sleuths had conducted raids across 40 locations across four states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi and Pune in Maharashtra and unearthed Rs. 2,000 crore unaccounted income.
- When the English media exposed Naidu over the alleged kickbacks issue, why did the TDP chief not cry foul and threatened with criminal defamation cases?
- Why did Naidu not share the details of his June 2023 meeting with the Union minister Amit Shah publicly?
- Who was the NTR Trust Bhavan contractor? How was he paid for his services? Will the TDP put this info in the public domain?
- Who is Kilaru Rajesh? What was his economical status before 2016? What is the connection between TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Kilaru Rajesh?
- Why has no ally of yours including Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan commented over this issue? Why are they not breaking silence over it?
- Till 2019, Naidu went on foreign tours on an annual basis. What places did he visit?
- Who provided money to the TDP leader to buy 23 MLAs?
- Who was authorised to give a sub-contract to GoldStone Infratech Ltd? What projects was Prathipati Pulla Rao was on? What was the transaction status in GoldStone before elections.
- Did the TDP struck any deal with the Navayuga company before awarding them a power project? You claim the Prime Minister treated the Polavaram project as a cash cow then why did your government allow this to continue?