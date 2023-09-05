Amaravati: In a minor reshuffle of the IPS officers, the Andhra Pradesh government has transferred 11 officers on Tuesday. Ravi Shankar Ayyanar was posted as Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner while Siddharth Kaushal was transferred as Superintendent of Police (SP) for YSR Kadapa district and Boddepalli Krishna Rao was posted as SP for Annamayya district.

Following are details of the police officers transferred in AP:

Kumar Vishwajeet - Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement Department Trivikrama Varma - Inspector General, Special Protection Force Anburajan - SP, Anantapur K Srinivas Rao - Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Visakhapatnam Vidyasagar Naidu - SP, Greyhounds R Gangadhar Rao - Commandant, 14th Battalion APSP, Anantapur Adnan Nayeem Asmi - SP, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) P Jagadeesh - SP, East Godavari

