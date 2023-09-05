TDP Suffers Setback in Vijayawada, Party Leader Arrested

Vijayawada: The police have arrested a TDP leader and rowdy sheeter Rahman in connection with land grabbing and threatening people on Tuesday. The police have also detained another rowdy sheeter Raja on the same charges.

According to sources, the district police had opened rowdy sheets against Rahman and Raja, residents of Penamaluru constituency in Vijayawada. Rahman enjoys political clout in Penamaluru constituency and has strong links with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the former MLA Bode Prasad. He was also an active participant in the recent Yuva Galam padayatra undertaken by the TDP's General Secretary Nara Lokesh in the city.

Earlier, the TDP-incharge, Challa Babu, prime accused in the Punganur clashes on August 4, surrendered before the police on Monday. The violence had broken out after the police denied permission for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Punganur town.

During its probe, the police found that Challa Babu is a habitual offender. He has many cases filed against him in various police stations in the Punganur constituency. He is also involved in temple land and government land grabbing cases. The TDP leader is also an accused in the bombing of Rompicherla polling station in 1985 elections.

After the violent clashes in early August, the police arrested 110 people in connection with the attack while Challa Babu remained at large. The arrested workers were allegedly involved in the attack against the police personnel who were deployed for Naidu’s rally on the evening of August 4.

Also Read: DMK cadres burn effigy of seer who offered 10 cr for Udayanidhi's head

