Kavitha's First Tweet after Coming Out of Tihar Jail

Aug 29, 2024, 11:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Supreme Court has granted bail to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case. After her release, Kavitha posted her first tweet on X, sharing a picture of herself with her brother and expressing gratitude to the public. In her tweet, she captioned the photo with "Sathyameva Jayathe." This is her first social media post since her last tweet on March 15.
 

Kavitha's tweet:

Also read: Kavitha reaches Hyderabad to a massive welcome from supporters

