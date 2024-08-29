CBI seeking evidence tampering proof to get to truth of RG Kar rape-murder case

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata are focussing on the possibility of evidence tampering in the case.

Sources said that the CBI officials are going by the theory that if the rape and murder was the handiwork of “few”, the criminality of evidence tampering involved “many”.

In view of this theory the CBI is trying to find proof of evidence tampering so that it can lead the agency closer to the truth behind the RG Kar rape and murder case.

In this line of investigation, what has become extremely crucial for the CBI is the video which recently went viral allegedly showing close confidants of former principal of RG Kar, Sandip Ghosh being spotted at the seminar hall soon after the body of the victim was recovered on the morning of August 9. The body of the victim cannot be see in the video.

However, IANS has been unable to verify the authenticity of the video that went viral.

Sources added that although Kolkata Police has claimed that the major portion of the seminar hall was cordoned off after the body’s recovery, CBI officials are not buying that logic since as per protocol the entire seminar hall should have been considered as the “scene of crime” and hence instead of cordoning only a portion of it, the entire hall should have been cordoned off barring entry of others in the room.

The central agency’s Investigating Officers (IOs) are also probing the recent circulation of letters on fake CBI letterheads on social media where supposed central agency ‘officials’ have been making comments on various aspects of the case.

Sources said that the IOs believe that the fake letters are being circulated deliberately to spread misinformation and mislead people about the investigation process.

The CBI officials are trying to reach the source of such fake letters with the motive of getting nearer to the truth behind the main crime.

The CBI sleuths are tracing calls made from or received on the mobile phone of Sandip Ghosh immediately after the body was found.

The IOs are trying to figure out what exactly transpired during those conversations.

They want to find out whether Ghosh passed on any information or gave any instruction on the tragedy to anyone or vice versa that morning.

