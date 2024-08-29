Conversation with PM Modi motivates me to aim bigger in 2028 Olympics, says Sarabjot

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) As the country celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Olympic bronze medallist shooter Sarabjot Singh recollected the conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that motivated him to change the colour of a medal in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Sarabjot, along with Manu Bhaker, won a medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, PM Modi interacted with the Indian athletes, assuring a sense of motivation and support for the team. Sarabjot, who won a bronze in shooting at Paris, recalled that the pre-Olympic meeting with the PM was incredibly energising. He said, "I literally had goosebumps hearing his words and felt a great surge of energy to win a medal for the nation!"

After his victory, the Prime Minister personally spoke with the shooter and congratulated him for his achievment. "The conversation with PM Modi gave me even more motivation to aim for a bigger medal at the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics," Sarabjot shared.

Sarabjot also reflected on the support he received through the Khelo India scheme during his training. "Nowadays, you just have to send an email request for the support you need, and you get it. We trained in Luxembourg before the Olympics through the TOPS scheme, which was instrumental in winning the medal," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi extended his greetings to sportspersons across the nation and reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting sports and encouraging greater youth participation in the field.

"Greetings on National Sports Day. Today, we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

Emphasising the government's dedication to promoting sports, he added, "Our government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine."

