March 27, 28 Heavy rain alert for Telangana; No Holiday for schools!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rain warning for the state of Telangana on March 27 and 28. This follows low-pressure areas developing over Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, which are likely to trigger heavy rainfall over the area.

As per the IMD, a low-pressure system has developed over Karnataka and will probably move towards the north to bring heavy rain over Telangana state. Another low-pressure system has developed over Chhattisgarh, which is also likely to bring heavy rain to the region.

The IMD has released a heavy rain warning for Telangana state, which foretells heavy rain and thunderstorms on March 27 and 28. The warning has been put in place for all the districts of Telangana state, such as Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and so on.

State Board Exams Ongoing, Schools Won't Announce Holiday

The state board examinations are on in Telangana, and the education department is not going to announce a holiday because of the rains. But if the rains get worse and the rains become heavy, there is a chance that the exams will be postponed or schools will be shut down.

The Telangana government has advised the education department to keep a close watch on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students. The government has also asked the education department to be prepared to make alternative arrangements if the exams need to be postponed.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Telangana

IMD has forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms in the state of Telangana on March 27 and 28. The rains are likely to be widespread, with heavy rainfall forecast across most areas of the state.

The heavy rains are likely to provide relief to the residents of Telangana state, who have been facing hot and dry conditions over the last few days. The heavy rains are also likely to cause disruption to life, such as traffic congestion, power cuts, and waterlogging.

Precautions to be Taken

Telangana state people have been cautioned to take all the precautions necessary in order not to be inconvenienced by the heavy rains. They have been cautioned against going outdoors when it rains heavily, refraining from visiting flooded areas and keeping their cell phones charged.

The authorities have also been instructed to make necessary arrangements so that there are no disruptions due to the heavy rain. They have been instructed to monitor the weather situation closely, drain waterlogging in low-lying areas, and ensure that the power supply is not affected.

