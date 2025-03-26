March 27 Holiday or not?

As March 27 draws near, everyone wants to know whether it is a holiday or not. The response differs from state to state in India, with some states announcing holidays due to different reasons while others operate as usual. State-wise details follow:

States with a Holiday on March 27

Jammu and Kashmir: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed on March 27 because of Shab-e-Qadr, an important event in the Islamic calendar.

A few Northeast states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur have announced holidays because of local celebrations and functions.

States with No March 27 Holiday

The majority of states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have no holiday on March 27. Schools in some states, like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are in the middle of conducting board exams and will begin their summer vacations from April 24.

Rain Alert: States Can Announce Holiday if Situation Deteriorates

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for a few states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, owing to a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea. Though no holidays have yet been announced in these states, the government can declare a holiday on March 27 if the weather conditions deteriorate. The public should keep watching the local news and weather forecasts for any announcements.

In summary, although there have been holiday declarations in some states on March 27, other states are still open. Nonetheless, the weather condition might precipitate last-minute holiday declarations in certain states. Stay safe and stay updated!