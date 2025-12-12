Makka Pelalu to Chakkinalu — Telangana Snack Basket Delights Global Delegates as Part of Global Summit 2025

Hyderabad’s experiential space for corporate engagement, The Culinary Lounge, hosted the global leadership team of European consulting firm Alien Technology Transfer (Alientt) for a curated culinary and cultural session celebrating Telangana’s heritage. The delegation was in Hyderabad for Global Summit 2025. They participated in an immersive cook-off designed to blend team building with an introduction to Telangana’s everyday cuisine.

Telangana cuisine researcher Jyothi Valaboju led the workshop, guiding participants through the preparation of traditional dishes such as Sarva Pindi, Barada and Godhuma Rotte. Delegates approached the session with enthusiasm, treating it as both a cultural learning platform and a collaborative engagement activity. The experience concluded with a Nawabi-style lunch showcasing Hyderabad’s signature flavours.

The visitors also received a Telangana snack basket featuring makka pelalu, Ippa puvvu laddu, nuvvula laddu and chakkinalu—offering them a taste of the state’s festive delicacies.

A live performance of Perini Natyam, the ancient Kakatiya-era warrior dance, added a strong cultural dimension to the programme. For several delegates visiting India for the first time, it became a memorable introduction to Telangana’s artistic legacy.

Culinary expert Jyothi Valaboju said she was pleased by the group’s interest in Telangana’s food traditions, while Gopi Byluppala highlighted how such cultural-engagement activities help global companies integrate meaningfully when expanding operations in Hyderabad.

The engagement underscored Hyderabad’s rising stature as a global hub where culture, innovation and international collaboration intersect.