iBomma Immadi Ravi Modus Operandi Revealed at Hyderabad Press Meet

The arrest of Immidi Ravi, the alleged mastermind behind the popular movie piracy website iBomma, has created a major buzz in the Telugu film industry. Ravi was taken into custody by Hyderabad police two days ago and is now under judicial remand.

On Monday, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar addressed the media alongside film industry veterans Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Dil Raju, Suresh Babu, and others. They revealed key details about the massive scale at which Ravi operated.

According to Commissioner Sajjanar, Ravi is responsible for pirating nearly 21,000 films, ranging from classics like The Godfather to the recently released OG. He said iBomma not only leaked movies but also collected personal data of over 50 lakh users, storing it on the dark web for possible cyber and financial fraud.

Sajjanar urged the public to stay alert and avoid such illegal websites, warning that users could easily fall victim to scams and data theft.

Investigators estimate that Ravi earned around ₹20 crore through his piracy operations. The police have so far seized ₹3 crore in cash. Officials also revealed that he had obtained multiple identity cards from different states to hide his tracks.

After complaints were filed by Tollywood representatives, Ravi reportedly went a step further and gave up his Indian citizenship, securing Caribbean citizenship to escape legal action. Police said he continued to run the piracy network from several countries—including the US, Switzerland, and the Netherlands—and managed more than 21 different domains to keep the operation running.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may follow as they track down the international network connected to iBomma.