Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools Holiday on November 18?

According to reports, Tamil Nadu to receive yet another spell of intense rainfall, which has raised concerns as to whether schools will remain open on Tuesday, November 18. Several districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain, as per RMC, Chennai, thus compelling authorities to consider a holiday on Tuesday if conditions persist or further deteriorate.

Heavy Rain Forecast Raises Concerns

Presently, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and the Karaikal region are under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rain in isolated areas. Other districts such as Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Tirunelveli, are under a yellow alert, indicating moderate but considerable rainfall.

The showers turned heavy on Monday night and are already causing waterlogging in parts of Chennai. The situation has remained unpredictable with repeated flooding over the past month.

School Holiday on November 18? Not Announced Yet, But Chances Are High

As of now, there is no official order issued regarding a school holiday on November 18. But the growing rain and the possibility of more showers have ushered in the likelihood of declaring a holiday for schools.

Authorities are closely monitoring:

Overnight rainfall intensity:

Waterlogging in low-lying areas

Safety of school transportation routes

IMD's updated warnings

If the rains turn worse later tonight, officials might declare a holiday for schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and other affected districts.

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