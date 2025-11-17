Full List of Hyderabad Pilgrims Killed in Saudi Arabia Bus Crash

In a tragic incident in Saudi Arabia, at least 42 Umrah pilgrims were killed when a bus collided with a diesel tanker, causing a massive fire. The accident occurred while the passengers were asleep, resulting in many being burned alive. Reports indicate that most of the deceased were Indian nationals, with a majority belonging to Hyderabad, Telangana.

Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu confirmed the news, stating,

“As per the Chief Minister’s directions, we have contacted the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to gather details about the victims. According to preliminary reports, around 16 of the deceased are from Telangana.”

A total of 44 pilgrims from Hyderabad had traveled for Umrah. Among those confirmed dead, 16 belonged to the Mallepally Bazaarghat area of Hyderabad. The victims have been identified as Raheemunnisa, Abdul Khadeer Mohammad, Farheen Begum, Mohammad Mastan, Gousia Begum, Mohammad Moulana, Parveen Begum, Shehnaz Begum, Shoukat Begum, Mohammad Sohail, Jakeen Begum, Zaheeya Begum, and four others from Mallepally.

The individuals seen in the photos above were all Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad. Several families are unable to contact their relatives who were on board the ill-fated bus, and authorities are still verifying the complete list of victims.

Families Rush to Travel Agencies

All 44 Hyderabad pilgrims had booked their Umrah packages through two local travel agencies — Al Meena Travels (20 people) and Flyzones Travels (24 people). Following the tragic accident, there has been heavy crowding at both travel agency offices as anxious relatives seek information about their loved ones.

According to the latest reports, the bus driver and a Hyderabad-based man named Shoaib are among the few survivors of the horrific crash.

Owaisi Appeals to Centre

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted to the tragedy, saying,

“I have spoken with Abu Mathen George, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. They are collecting details about the incident. I have also contacted both Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passenger details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. I urge the Central Government, especially External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, to ensure the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased and to provide medical treatment to those injured.”

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Telangana government are closely monitoring the situation as further information about the victims and survivors continues to emerge.

Details of the victims: