Dhandoraa Teaser Released: Watch Naveep, Bindu Madhavi's Hard-Hitting Teaser Here

Nov 17, 2025, 12:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

The teaser of Dhandoraa has been released today, November 17, 2025. The teaser is intriguing and interesting. It is one of the hard-hitting teasers of Telugu movies in recent times. Dhandoraa features Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Nandu, Shivaji and other ensemble cast. Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under Loukya Entertainments, Dhandoraa is all set to hit screens world-wide on December 25, 2025 for Christmas.

Dhandoraa teaser is promising. It brings a gripping story brought to life with striking visuals, intense drama, and an emotionally charged world

Watch Dhandoraa Telugu Teaser Here


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Dhandoraa
Dhandoraa Movie
Dhandoraa Movie Launch
Dhandoraa Shooting
NAVDEEP
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Shivaji
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