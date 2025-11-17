Who Is Meera Vasudevan? Malayali Actress Confirms Third Divorce and Says She’s Now Single

Malayali actress Meera Vasudevan is back in the spotlight after publicly confirming that she has separated from her husband for the third time and is now single. The actress shared the update on Instagram, putting an end to months of speculation about her personal life. In her post, Meera wrote that she has been unmarried since August 2025 and is moving forward with clarity and peace.

She also added that this decision was mutual and handled respectfully, choosing to highlight self-growth, gratitude and emotional stability rather than negativity.

Meera’s most recent marriage was to cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam, whom she married in May 2024. The relationship lasted a little over a year before the two decided to part ways quietly. Before this, Meera was married twice. Her first marriage in 2005 was to Vishal Agarwal, which ended in 2010. She later married actor John Kokken in 2012, and the couple has a son together. That relationship ended in 2016.

Meera Vasudevan is one of the most familiar faces in Malayalam television and cinema. She rose to prominence with her acclaimed performance in the film Thanmathra, where she starred alongside Mohanlal. She has worked across Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films and continues to be a popular figure through TV serials like Kudumbavilakku, which earned her a strong audience connection in recent years.

With her latest announcement, Meera has made it clear that she is entering a new chapter focused on personal well-being and professional growth. Fans have been supportive, praising her honesty and wishing her strength as she embraces life on her own terms.