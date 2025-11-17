Bihar BSEB Board Exam Dates 2026 Live: Class 10 and 12 Exam Schedule in December

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the 2026 exam timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 in the first week of December 2025, based on the board’s previous announcement patterns.

Once the timetable is published, students will be able to check and download it from the official websites — biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How Students Can Download the Bihar Board 2026 Date Sheet

Visit the official BSEB website.

Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.

The timetable will download automatically.

Save a copy for future use.

BSEB usually conducts its annual board exams in two shifts:

Morning: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Afternoon: 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm

For reference, the 2025 Class 12 exams were held from February 1 to 15, while the Class 10 exams took place from February 17 to 25, with the date sheet released in December the previous year.

Performance Trends in Recent Years

The Bihar board has seen strong performances from students in recent years. In 2025, a carpenter’s daughter topped the Class 10 exam with 98%, while an auto driver’s daughter secured the top rank with 95%.

Class 12 pass percentages have also remained consistent:

2024: 87.21% overall

Arts: 86.15%

Commerce: 94.88%

Science: 87.80%

2023: 82.74%

2022: 80.15%

2021: 78.05%

2019: 79.76%

Students are advised to keep checking the official portals regularly, as the 2026 exam timetable could be released any time in early December 2025.