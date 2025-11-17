UAE National Holidays: November 29 to December 2, 2025 - 4 Days Holidays for 54th Union Day

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has declared December 1 and 2, 2025 (Monday and Tuesday) as official holidays for all federal government offices to mark the UAE’s 54th Union Day. With the weekend included - November 29 and November 30 (Saturday and Sunday), federal employees will get a four-day long holiday.

Normal work will resume on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The authority congratulated the UAE leadership, citizens, and residents, saying Union Day is an important occasion to remember the country’s founders and celebrate the UAE’s achievements over the past 54 years.

Across the Emirates, people can expect a variety of celebrations, including cultural programs, performances, and community events highlighting the nation’s unity and progress.