Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Thanuja's Game Exposed, Double Elimination Hits House!

The 70th day of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 brought a dramatic shift in the house dynamics. Thanuja, who has been steadily steering a “solo-game” strategy, found her narrative unraveling under pressure, while Gaurav’s elimination officially closed the chapter on the Firestorm wildcard batch.

Thanuja’s captaincy tenure began with confidence, but the episode exposed cracks in her alliances and support system. Despite her earlier claim of navigating the game alone, her comment that “nobody supports me” triggered backlash where viewers pointed out that captaincy always involves implicit backing from housemates. The unraveling led to renewed suspicion of her gameplay and growing chatter about her vulnerability.

The eviction of Gaurav marked a significant turning point. Alongside the recent exit of Nikhil, Thanuja is now one of the few major players remaining from the initial batch of contestants. With the Firestorm group officially off the board, the game enters its final stretch, and the stakes have never been higher.

The Day 71 promo already teases a heavy nomination task where Thanuja appears to wield major power, and another twist may see Pavan shocking everyone by nominating Ritu. With power shifting rapidly and alliances becoming fragile, the upcoming episodes promise emotional showdowns and sweeping changes.

For fans of the show, this marks a dramatic turning point. Thanuja’s solo-game narrative is under threat, and the house’s balance of power is shifting. Gaurav’s exit isn’t just another elimination—it signals the closing of one chapter and the opening of another as Bigg Boss is wide-open for its final battles.