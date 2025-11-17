Telangana Lab Technician Results 2025: Final Selection List Released

The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has completed the recruitment process for Lab Technician Grade-2 posts and officially published the final selection list. The notification, which offered 1,260 vacancies, entered its last stage after the board reviewed thousands of applications from across the state.

As part of the selection procedure, 24,045 applicants were called for certificate verification. After detailed scrutiny, 23,323 candidates were found eligible. The board has now issued the final list of selected candidates based on merit and eligibility criteria.

Officials stated that despite the large number of applicants, two positions remained vacant due to the unavailability of suitable candidates in specific categories.

Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now access the complete selection list through the official link provided by the board.

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