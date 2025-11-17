iBomma Case: Immadi Ravi Bought 110 Domains, 21000 Pirated Movies Uploaded

The operation against the notorious piracy network iBomma finally saw a major breakthrough with the arrest of its key operator, Immadi Ravi. The surprising turn in the case is that the crucial tip about his arrest was given by none other than his wife.

The authorities have tightened the screws on the iBOMMA piracy network, and there is a breakthrough in investigations. Authorities, in a joint operation, have blocked 110 domains linked to the distribution of movies illegally. Apart from that, 21 URLs uploading pirated films have also been removed.

Police say that the investigation is no longer focused on local offenders alone. The trail has gone digital across borders, forcing the team to collaborate with cybercrime agencies in other countries. Consequently, teams are working with organisations in the Netherlands, Scotland, and other foreign countries to identify those involved in operating and maintaining the piracy infrastructure.

The investigation showed that the network circulated content through a combination of encrypted channels, betting-related routes, and several anonymous platforms. APK files promoting the service were widely spread; misleading "malware"-style stickers were circulated in public groups to attract unsuspecting users.

Officials underlined that the operation is not over yet, and further moves will be made as they trace financial routes, digital footprints, and overseas connections related to the piracy ring.

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