Hyderabad Weather Updates: Moderate To Heavy Rains Predicted 

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued an official note on the upcoming rains in the city. The city is going to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on these two days (August 19 and 20). The public and authorities have been urged to remain vigilant.

Yellow warnings to a few districts have been issued. Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Manchiryala, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Rangareddy have been informed about the expected quantum of rainfall.

Additionally, green alerts have been issued for districts such as Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamakonda, Warangal, Janagam, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Vanaparthi, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, and Gadwal.