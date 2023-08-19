CSL Roundup: Shandong edges Tianjin, Shanghai Port holds Meizhou

Jinan, China, Aug 19 (IANS) A last-gasp goal saw Shandong Taishan edge Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 1-0, while Shanghai Port drew 1-1 with Meizhou Hakka in the 2023 Chinese Super League.

In the first half, both Shandong and Tianjin kept enough pressure on each other, as fouls always occurred and a total of four yellow cards were recorded, reports Xinhua.

Neither side managed to break the deadlock, though Shandong had several shots, and made substitutions in the second half.

In the 83rd minute, Zhang Chi's goal was disallowed as VAR ruled against Cryzan Barcelos' handball earlier. Six minutes later, Zhang's second shot found the net.

Elsewhere, Meizhou Hakka took the lead in the 66th minute when Andrej Kotnik scored after good work from Ye Chugui. Shanghai Port managed to find the equaliser in the 89th minute.

In another game, Zhejiang FC drew with Qingdao Hainiu 0-0.

