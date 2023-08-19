BRS Candidates List For Assembly Elections To Be Made Official 

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be announcing the first list of candidates for the coming Assembly elections on August 21. Apparently, he chose the day because he believes it is auspicious. KCR is likely to announce a new slogan on Monday surrounding the theme of local vs non-local. The other two rival parties, namely, the Congress and the BJP, are considered "non-local".

The first list is likely to contain candidates for 87 seats. Names for the remaining 32 seats will be declared later. Elections for the 119-member Assembly are due to be held in November-December this year.

Armoor, Peddapally, Huzurabad, Tandur, Nakrekal and Asifabad, where the ruling party is strong, are expected to be included in the first set. There is an element of uncertainty over whether Congress MLA Jagga Reddy will jump the ship to BRS. The candidate for Sangareddy is also yet to be decided.

The candidates list of Mulugu, Secunderabad Cantonment, Zaheerabad, Bellampally, Khanapur, Jagtial, Choppadandi, Ramagundam, Narsapur, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Kalwakurthy, Nagarjuna sagar,Kodad, Yellandu will also be released in the first list.

The names of Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chamakura Malla Reddy, and Asifabad MLA Athram Sakkula have been finalized. KCR is trying to give the tickets to the people who have joined his party from Congress and TDP. Several factors have been taken into consideration by the BRS in deciding the candidates' list.

In 2018, KCR announced candidates for 105 constituencies in one go. This time, he is planning to announce 87 names in the first list so that if anybody's name is missed out, he can be accommodated in the subsequent list. The BRS chief is likely to contest once again from Gajwel in Siddipet district.

Take a look at the probable BRS candidates list