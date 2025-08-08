Hyderabad Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Next 2 Hours today, August 8

The Hyderabad meteorological center issued a warning of heavy rain in the city over the next two hours. In a precautionary move, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hydra staff have been placed on high alert. The authorities have also asked the citizens to remain indoors unless absolutely essential.

Yellow Alert Issued for Adjacent Districts

Yellow alert has been sounded in many districts such as Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Sircilla, Bhupalpally, and Rangareddy as heavy rains are likely.

Chaos in the City after Last Night's Downpour

The city witnessed extreme flooding following a heavy rain shower overnight, with the main roads becoming lakes and traffic congestion covering kilometers. Low-lying regions were underwater, and water seeped into houses, leading to massive disruption. Open drains and sewer manholes overflowed, and parked vehicles were flooded with water, while two-wheelers were carried away by the deluge.

Power Supply Disrupted

The intense rain caused a power breakdown in approximately 43 feeders (11 kV) and left the city in darkness. The rain persisted for nearly an hour and a half, with 13.3 cm being the maximum rain received in Gachibowli.

Residents Stuck in Deluged Flats

In the suburbs of the city, some apartments were flooded, and residents were stranded and could not leave. Conditions were in disarray, as citizens experienced significant hardship as a result of the intense and sudden rain.

Authorities on High Alert

The government is making efforts to contain the impact of the downpour and keep people safe. People are recommended to listen to weather reports and follow directions from the local government to remain safe.

