Hyderabad Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies After Continuous Rains

After weeks of relentless rainfall, Hyderabad is now reeling under a cold spell, leaving residents scrambling for warmth. The sudden drop in temperature has pushed citizens to dust off their woollen clothes and wrap up against the chilly weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury is likely to dip further in the coming days, signalling colder nights ahead. The abrupt change in weather has led to flu-like symptoms among several people, particularly children and senior citizens, prompting doctors to advise extra caution.

On Wednesday night, multiple parts of the city and its outskirts recorded significant drops in temperature. Serilingampally was the coldest area, registering 13.2°C, followed by Rajendranagar at 14.4°C and Secunderabad at 14.5°C.

Meanwhile, the chilly conditions have turned out to be a boon for woollen clothing vendors. Sweater and shawl sellers at popular spots such as Old Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and the Central Bus Station near Chaderghat reported brisk sales, as residents rushed to stock up on winter essentials.

Meteorologists predict that the cold wave-like conditions could persist for the next few days, urging citizens to stay warm and take precautions against seasonal illnesses.