Hyderabad to See Rainfall on Nov 30 and Dec 1 Amid Cyclone Influence

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall across several districts of Telangana over the next two days , Sunday, November 30, and Monday, December 1.

IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall

According to IMD’s latest forecast, multiple districts in the state are expected to receive moderate to heavy rains due to active weather systems. Residents are advised to remain cautious and plan their travel and outdoor activities accordingly.

Yellow Alert in Telangana

The IMD has placed several districts under a yellow alert for both days, warning of intense showers in parts of east and south Telangana. The department has urged citizens to stay updated on local weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall periods.

Telangana Weatherman Predicts Rains in Hyderabad

Popular weather enthusiast Telangana Weatherman also confirmed the likelihood of rains during the first week of December, especially in eastern and southern Telangana, and areas bordering Andhra Pradesh.

He added that some parts of Hyderabad are also expected to receive rainfall. According to him, two cyclonic systems — one near the Malacca Strait and another around Sri Lanka — are influencing the upcoming weather activity.

Hazy Conditions in Hyderabad

In addition to the rainfall warning, IMD Hyderabad has predicted hazy weather conditions during morning and night hours in the city until November 30. The haze may reduce visibility, particularly during early hours and late evenings.

Public Advisory

With rainfall and hazy conditions forecast across Telangana, including Hyderabad, residents are advised to plan their travel with caution. Motorists should take extra care due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

Key Takeaway:

Heavy rains forecast: November 30 & December 1

November 30 & December 1 Alert level: Yellow alert across multiple districts

Yellow alert across multiple districts Hyderabad weather : Light rains, hazy mornings and nights till November 30

: Light rains, hazy mornings and nights till November 30 Reason: Two cyclonic systems near Malacca Strait & Sri Lanka

Stay tuned for regular updates from IMD Hyderabad and local authorities.