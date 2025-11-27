US Stock Market Holiday Today, Nov 27 for Thanksgiving Holiday

The US stock market will take a pause from trading on Thursday, November 27, 2025, as the nation observes Thanksgiving Day. As per the official holiday calendar released by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), both the NYSE and Nasdaq will remain fully shut for the holiday.

Thanksgiving, celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November, marks the beginning of the festive season across the United States. With it being a national holiday, traders and investors on Wall Street will get the day off.

No Trading Activity on US Exchanges

Since the markets are closed for Thanksgiving, there will be:

No equity trading

No ETF transactions

No options trading

US bond markets will also remain shut

Normal trading activity will resume the next day but with a shortened schedule due to Black Friday, the big post-Thanksgiving shopping event. On Friday, November 28, 2025, US markets will open for a limited session from 8:00 PM to 12:30 AM IST (next day).

Wall Street Extends Winning Streak Ahead of the Holiday

Before heading into the holiday break, US benchmark indices continued to show strong momentum. The market rally stretched into the fourth straight session on November 26, boosted mainly by technology stocks and growing hopes of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December.

Key index performance on Wednesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 314.67 points (+0.67%) to 47,427.12

S&P 500 climbed 46.73 points (+0.69%) to 6,812.61

Nasdaq Composite advanced 189.10 points (+0.82%) to 23,214.69

Investors are now eyeing whether this market strength will carry forward once trading resumes after the festive break.