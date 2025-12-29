Hyderabad Records Lowest Winter Temperatures Across Telangana Districts

Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana continue to reel under prolonged chilly conditions, with multiple areas recording minimum temperatures in single digits. Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD)–Hyderabad has not officially declared a cold wave, its latest forecast indicates that the cold spell is far from over.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures across most districts, including Hyderabad, are expected to hover between 11°C and 15°C over the next few days.

“Minimum temperatures are likely to remain below normal by 3°C to 4°C at isolated places over Telangana,” the IMD–Hyderabad stated in its Monday forecast.

In its five-day outlook, the weather department noted that these below-normal night temperatures are likely to persist until Friday, January 2.

25 Days of Continuous Cold, Say Weather Trackers

Independent weather observers in Hyderabad have pointed out that the city and surrounding districts have been under cold wave-like conditions for nearly 25 consecutive days.

Raj, who runs the popular weather handle Hyderabadians on X, said the cold wave continues to remain intense, with several parts of Hyderabad still dipping below the 10°C mark.

Minimum Temperatures Recorded in Hyderabad

The lowest temperatures recorded across various localities in Hyderabad on Sunday night and early Monday morning include:

University of Hyderabad – 9.3°C

Moulali – 9.8°C

Rajendranagar – 10.7°C

Trimulgherry – 10.7°C

Gayatri Nagar – 10.8°C

West Marredpally – 11.0°C

Alwal – 11.0°C

Shapur Nagar – 11.1°C

Quthbullapur – 11.1°C

With no immediate relief in sight, residents across Telangana are bracing for a few more cold nights as winter maintains its grip on the region.