Hyderabad’s Restored Lakes to Host Sankranti Kite Festival from January 13 to 15

Hyderabad is all set to celebrate Sankranti in a unique way this year, with several restored lakes across the city being transformed into vibrant venues for the annual Kite Festival from January 13 to 15.

The state government has planned the celebrations around major water bodies developed by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), aiming to promote eco-friendly festivities while showcasing the city’s rejuvenated lake infrastructure.

On Wednesday, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath reviewed the ongoing development works at Thammidikunta in Madhapur and Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally. During the inspection, he instructed officials to upgrade the lake surroundings with tourism-oriented facilities, turning them into attractive public destinations.

The commissioner emphasised that only treated water from sewage treatment plants should be allowed into these lakes, ensuring clean and sustainable ecosystems. He also directed HYDRAA to work closely with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the tourism department to maintain hygiene standards and provide necessary amenities for visitors.

HYDRAA officials recalled that the recently restored Bathukammakunta in Amberpet successfully hosted the Bathukamma festival. Following that model, Sankranti celebrations will be organised this year at Bathukammakunta, Thammidikunta in Madhapur, Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally, and Bam-Rukn-ud-Daula in the Old City.

The initiative is expected to boost public participation, enhance tourism, and reinforce Hyderabad’s commitment to restoring and preserving its urban water bodies.

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