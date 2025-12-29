Mahesh Babu Jets Off for Holiday Vacation Ahead of New Year Celebrations

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time away from film sets and straight from the airport terminal. The actor was seen earlier today departing from the city along with his family, seemingly setting off on a holiday trip to welcome the New Year.

A short video from the terminal has already gone viral on social media, showing Mahesh Babu walking alongside his wife Namrata and son Gautam, with the family sporting relaxed smiles despite the travel rush. Their daughter Sitara was also present, drawing attention for her growing popularity after becoming the brand ambassador of a leading jewellery label.

Sources suggest that the actor has taken a short break from the shoot of his upcoming pan-Indian project, Varanasi. The film is helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is being touted as one of the most ambitious ventures in Mahesh Babu’s career. Industry buzz around the project has remained high ever since its announcement, especially because it marks the first collaboration between the superstar and the celebrated director.

Adding to the excitement, global star Priyanka Chopra is set to play the female lead, making the film even more appealing for audiences across regions. With large-scale production values, a fresh pairing, and Rajamouli’s trademark storytelling, Varanasi is already being viewed as a landmark film in Indian cinema.

While fans are eagerly waiting for more updates from the film’s set, Mahesh Babu appears to be making the most of his brief downtime with family before diving back into the demanding schedule. The movie is slated for a theatrical release in the summer of 2027, and expectations around it continue to grow with every passing update.