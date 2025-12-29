Holiday Rush Sweeps Telugu States as Year-End and Sankranthi Travel Peaks

The Telugu states are currently witnessing a vibrant holiday atmosphere, with Christmas vacations, year-end celebrations, and the approaching Sankranthi festival encouraging families to step out and travel. Thousands are choosing to spend these days exploring tourist destinations, visiting relatives, and offering prayers at major temples.

This surge in travel has led to an overwhelming response at popular tourist hubs. Araku Valley, in particular, is experiencing an unprecedented influx of visitors from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and nearby states. Most hotels and lodges in the region are fully booked, forcing many travelers to struggle for accommodation. Sightseeing spots, parks, and viewpoints remain crowded throughout the day, leaving little room for leisure or quiet moments.

Alongside tourist destinations, pilgrimage centres are also seeing record footfall. Tirumala has turned into a sea of devotees as Vaikunta Ekadasi and the ongoing Brahmotsavams draw massive crowds. Long waiting hours for darshan have become inevitable, while temple authorities continue to deploy additional staff and security to regulate queues and ease traffic congestion.

The festive travel wave is equally evident on the roads and railways. Highways leading to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are witnessing frequent traffic bottlenecks, and public transport services are operating at near-maximum capacity. Bus terminals are packed, trains are running full, and commuters are bracing for extended journey times.

While the holiday mood and pleasant winter weather are adding to the joy of the season, travellers are also grappling with overcrowding, accommodation shortages, and heavy traffic, making this one of the busiest festive travel periods in recent times.