Hyderabad Real Estate: Budget Homes on Demand, Top Areas to Buy!

Hyderabad, which was once famous for its affordable housing options, has become a dream for the common man today. The increasing prices of land, construction materials, and labour wages have made it tough for buyers to get budget-friendly housing options.

However, some places in Hyderabad still offer affordable housing options. The western part of the city, excluding areas like Madhapur, Narsingi, and Nanakramguda, still has affordable housing options available.

Incentivizing developers to build budget-friendly projects is the need of the hour for the government to make affordable housing a reality. The PMAY scheme needs to be revised; its eligibility needs to be based on the size of the apartment rather than the income of the buyer.

Buyers should also do their due diligence before buying a budget home. They should ensure that the project has all the necessary approvals, including those from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). They should also check the promoter's track record and the project's infrastructure, including roads, water supply, and electricity.

To encourage affordable housing, incentives to developers such as speedy approvals and subsidies by the government are in order. Banks should also have special loan schemes with a reduced interest rate and easy repayment schedule. By doing this, the government can make affordable housing available to the common man in Hyderabad.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Government Holidays 2025: Official List Released.