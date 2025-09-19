Hyderabad Rains: IMD Forecasts Heavy Thunderstorms Across Telangana

Parts of Telangana, including its capital Hyderabad, are likely to witness heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Friday. The Hyderabad Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for September 19 and 20, forecasting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across the city and surrounding areas.

Weather experts said intense heat would prevail during the day on Friday, followed by severe thunderstorms from late afternoon or evening. A severe thunderstorm warning has been sounded for Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Medak, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Nirmal districts.

In Hyderabad, scattered intense thunderstorms and heavy rains are likely from evening or late night, while dry and humid conditions are expected during the day. Officials have urged citizens to remain cautious, as heavy downpour may lead to traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

On Thursday (September 18), the city recorded torrential rainfall for the second consecutive day. Zoo Park Bahadurpura registered the highest with 91.3 mm, followed by Doodbowli (88.3 mm), Begum Bazaar (80.3 mm), Dabeerpura (78 mm), Charminar (70.3 mm), LB Stadium (67.3 mm), Secunderabad (50 mm), Banjara Hills (47.5 mm), Hayathnagar (47 mm), and Ameerpet (46 mm).

The heavy rains left several key roads inundated, causing massive traffic jams and stranding commuters across the city.