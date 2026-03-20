Hyderabad Night Bazaar to Close Due To Ramzan Festivities

The vibrant night bazaar in the Old City, which has been bustling for the past month as part of Ramzan celebrations, will come to an end from tomorrow, March 21.

Areas around Charminar and Lad Bazaar have witnessed heavy footfall during late-night hours, with shoppers thronging the markets until early morning. However, with Ramzan set to be observed tomorrow, the special night shopping activity will be discontinued.

Traders who had been operating their businesses till the early hours of the morning will now limit operations only until midnight from tomorrow onwards.

Meanwhile, in view of special prayers at Mecca Masjid, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the Old City areas starting from the evening, to ensure smooth movement and security arrangements.