Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh Movie

The much-awaited sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has finally hit theatres, and it is already creating strong buzz at the box office. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film has been receiving praise for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and high production value.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stands out for its engaging screenplay, impactful casting, and intense background score. Audiences and critics alike have appreciated the film’s scale and storytelling, making it one of the most talked-about releases of 2026 so far.

OTT Release Buzz Around Dhurandhar 2

With the theatrical success building momentum, fans are now eagerly waiting for the film’s OTT release. The first part, Dhurandhar, was released on Netflix shortly after its cinema run, which helped expand its reach and popularity.

However, the sequel may take a different route. Reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 is unlikely to stream on Netflix. Instead, its digital premiere is expected to happen on JioHotstar.

Digital Rights and Expected OTT Date

According to industry reports, the streaming rights of the film have been sold for a massive amount, estimated to be around ₹150 crore. While there is no official confirmation yet, the OTT release is expected to take place approximately 60 days after its theatrical release, following the usual release window pattern.

Since the movie was released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, audiences can expect it to arrive on OTT platforms sometime in May 2026. However, viewers will need to wait for an official announcement from the makers.

Story and Cast Details

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the story of an undercover spy navigating dangerous territory. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian agent operating deep within Karachi’s criminal underworld.

The sequel expands the narrative further, weaving together elements involving intelligence agencies, militant groups, and crime networks. The film explores the complex dynamics between RAW, ISI, and various underground factions, adding more intensity to the storyline.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features a strong ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, who bring depth and power to the narrative.

A High-Voltage Sequel

With its action-packed sequences, gripping plot, and star-studded cast, Dhurandhar 2 has successfully raised expectations among fans. Whether it’s the theatrical experience or the upcoming OTT release, the film is set to remain in the spotlight for weeks to come.

Also read: Why Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Missed the ₹300 Crore Opening Mark