Sharmila Acting as Naidu’s Proxy, Dodging Funding Questions

The political war within Andhra Pradesh has taken a sharper, more personal turn, with YSRCP State General Secretary Singareddy Satish Kumar Reddy launching a blistering attack on AP Congress chief Sharmila, accusing her of functioning as a “political mouthpiece” for TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Satish Reddy demanded that Sharmila come clean on a key question: who funded her election campaign? He alleged that her political moves appear closely aligned with Chandrababu’s interests and raised suspicions over whether her poll expenditure was backed by the TDP leadership.

‘Viveka Case Being Politically Stretched’

Taking aim at the ongoing Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Satish Reddy alleged a calculated attempt to keep the issue alive until the 2029 elections. He claimed that Sunitha is being “used as a legal instrument” to file repeated petitions, ensuring the case remains in the political spotlight.

Chandrababu is strategically deploying both Sharmila and Sunitha to target YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whenever the ruling TDP faces political heat. He further accused sections of the media of amplifying this narrative selectively to suit a larger political agenda.

‘Diversion Politics to Cover TDP Embarrassments’

Satish Reddy argued that the repeated revival of the Viveka case is a diversionary tactic aimed at deflecting attention from controversies that have dented the TDP’s image nationally. He cited issues such as the Tirumala ghee controversy, the TTD chairman episode, and the alleged drugs case involving TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav as examples that have put the party on the defensive.

“The timing of these narratives is not coincidental. It is a calculated distraction,” he asserted.

Sharmila Bagged Substantial Share of Assets

Satish Reddy revealed that Sharmila had received a substantial share of YSR family assets—including properties, business stakes, land parcels, and financial support worth ₹230 crore.

He questioned the rationale behind raising fresh claims years after her marriage, suggesting that such demands are not only legally contentious but also politically motivated. “The public is beginning to see through this pattern,” he said.

Questions Over Legal Strategy

Satish Reddy also flagged what he termed as “serious concerns” over the legal handling of the Viveka case, pointing out that the same counsel is representing multiple parties linked to the matter. He suggested that a full and impartial investigation could bring out facts that may prove uncomfortable for certain political actors.

He further alleged that individuals like MP YS Avinash Reddy are being selectively targeted despite what he described as a “clean public record.”

Open Challenge to Sharmila, Sunitha

Satish Reddy threw an open challenge to Sharmila and Sunitha—calling for a public debate or even a joint oath before God along with family members to establish the truth.

He asserted that YS Avinash Reddy is ready for either and warned both women against “falling into Chandrababu’s political trap.” According to him, the continued politicisation of the Viveka case is aimed solely at serving the TDP chief’s long-term electoral strategy for 2029.