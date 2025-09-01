Hyderabad to Get New Passport Seva Kendra At MGBS Metro Station

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (September 1) announced that a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) will begin operations in the city’s Old City from September 16. The facility, to be inaugurated by a Union Minister, will be located at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) Metro Station.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi said the new centre would be accessible to residents of South Hyderabad and would fulfill a long-standing demand of the area. He also thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for approving the project.

Significantly, this will be the first Passport Seva Kendra in the country to operate out of a metro station. The MGBS Metro Station, which connects Hyderabad’s red and green lines, is one of the busiest transit hubs in the city. The location is also home to a Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) centre for Saudi Arabia.

With a large section of residents traveling frequently to Saudi Arabia for employment, pilgrimage, or family visits, the co-location of the PSK and the Saudi VFS is expected to significantly ease documentation processes.