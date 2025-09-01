US Holiday Calendar List 2025: Key Federal Holidays from September to December

As summer winds down, the United States enters a festive stretch packed with national holidays. From Labor Day to Christmas, the last four months of the year are dotted with occasions that shape American culture, business schedules, and family traditions. Here’s a look at the major federal holidays between September and December 2025.

Labor Day falls on Monday, September 1. It honors the American labor movement and is seen as the unofficial end of summer. The day is marked by parades, barbecues, and large community gatherings. For students and workers, it offers a welcome long weekend before the fall season begins.

Columbus Day, also observed as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in many states, will be marked on Monday, October 13. While traditionally commemorating the arrival of Christopher Columbus, the day has increasingly shifted to recognize Native American heritage and history.

Veterans Day comes on Tuesday, November 11. It pays tribute to military veterans across the United States. Government offices, banks, and schools remain closed as the nation pauses to honor those who have served.

Thanksgiving Day, one of the most celebrated American holidays, falls on Thursday, November 27. Families gather over turkey dinners, parades fill television screens, and gratitude takes center stage. The following day, Black Friday, kicks off the busiest shopping season of the year.

The year concludes with Christmas on Thursday, December 25. Beyond its religious significance, Christmas is a nationwide celebration marked by decorations, gift exchanges, and festive gatherings, making it one of the most important cultural holidays in the United States.

The American holiday season, from Labor Day through Christmas, reflects a unique blend of history, tradition, and community spirit. Whether it is a day for workers, veterans, or families, each holiday carries meaning that shapes the rhythm of American life.