As PM Modi wraps up China visit, Rubio calls US-India partnership 'defining relationship of 21st century'

New Delhi/Washington, Sep 1 (IANS) Shortly after videos and images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi going into a huddle with the Presidents of Russia and China on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin went viral on social media, the United States on Monday termed India-US ties as a "defining relationship of the 21st century", stating that partnership between both countries continues to reach new heights.

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey," the US Embassy in New Delhi quoted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as saying in a post on X.

Analysts could not help but notice the timing of the post which coincided with shots and images of PM Modi's warm camaraderie with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping being beamed across international media since the three leaders met just ahead of the start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin on Monday morning.

Following the summit meeting, PM Modi held crucial discussions with the Russian President before leaving for New Delhi.

The meeting took place amidst US President Donald Trump imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, blaming what he described as unfair trade practices and New Delhi's refusal to halt the import of Russian crude oil.

Experts, however, have maintained that by purchasing Russian energy, New Delhi has prevented a global crisis by keeping world markets stable and inflation under control for itself and others.

Russia, the world’s second-largest crude oil producer with an output of around 9.5 million barrels/day - nearly 10 per cent of global demand - is also the second-largest exporter, shipping about 4.5 mb/d of crude and 2.3 mb/d of refined products.

India, many believe, has extended a financial lifeline to all global citizens by ensuring that oil keeps flowing, global prices remain stable, and markets balanced.

While Trump is yet to finalise his India visit to attend the Quad Summit in the coming weeks, Putin is scheduled to visit India in December for the traditional annual bilateral summit.

