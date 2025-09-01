Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Date in India – Is It a Holiday?

Ganesh Visarjan is the grand finale of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, when the people say goodbye to Lord Ganesha in colorful processions and dip the idols into rivers, lakes, or the ocean. The festival is done with equal devotion and revelry, as it represents the cycle of creation and destruction.

Ganesh Visarjan in 2025 will fall on Saturday, 6 September. Anant Chaturdashi, the most favored moment of immersion ceremonies, will fall on the same day. In cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, roads will be packed with huge crowds, devotional tunes, and grand processions, making the scene absolutely electrifying.

Regarding the holiday question, it is to be mentioned that only the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi on 27 August 2025 is usually announced as a public or closed holiday in various Indian states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. The Ganesh Visarjan day does not usually come under an official public or bank holiday. Because it occurs on a Saturday in 2025, most offices and schools will already have shortened working hours or be off for the weekend, but this is not based on a national holiday proclamation but on local calendars and institutional practice.

Though there is no official holiday, the importance of Ganesh Visarjan cannot be overlooked. In cities across the country, particularly in Maharashtra, traffic reroutings, longer immersion hours, and street gatherings make it a day of religious and cultural significance. Communities and families unite for prayers, aarti, and ultimately, the ceremonial immersion of Lord Ganesha, continuing a tradition that has been loved and revered for centuries.

In short, Ganesh Visarjan in 2025 will be held on Saturday, 6 September. Although it is not declared a public holiday, it is still one of the most religiously meaningful and widely observed functions in the Hindu almanac and attracts millions of the devotees to be a part of the bidding adieu to their favorite Ganpati Bappa.

